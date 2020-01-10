4:58 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:26 a.m. – 17600 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County on armed and barricaded subject. Report info taken.
7:25 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:56 a.m. – 10500 bl. N. 86 E. Ave. Theft report. Furniture taken from residence. Other agency referral.
1:22 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 79 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male in backyard of residence. Handled.
2:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Craigslist fraud activity. Handled.
2:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Purse taken at business. Report info taken.
2:53 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 157 E. Ct. Welfare check. Check on adult females at residence. Cancel.
2:55 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Two males concealed items in pockets. Unable to locate.
3:16 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Found property. Found an arrow in yard. Handled.
4:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone stolen while at business. Report info taken.
5:37 p.m. – 8100 blk. E. 116 St. N. Welfare check. Yellow car driving reckless with door open. Unable to locate.
5:54 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Welfare check. Man standing near road with stroller. Handled.
5:58 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:52 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Male and female yelling at business. Handled.