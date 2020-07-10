1:39 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check all. Check welfare of intoxicated female at residence. Report info taken.
1:39 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Disturbance loud noise. People being loud at residence. Handled.
2:02 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Check on suspicious vehicle. Handled.
2:45 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Cedar St. Owasso Fire Dept. No. 2. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:57 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Saint Henry’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:36 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated.
6:49 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:33 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Check on male stumbling in front of business. Handled.
11:04 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Vehicle broken into at a residence. Report info taken.
1:03 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from structure. Items taken from storage unit. Handled.
1:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Drugs in progress selling/use. Three males in car huffing paint. Unable to locate.
1:10 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Belk. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Female causing verbal disturbance. Handled.
3:12 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Fraud all. Fraudulent activity on bank account. Handled.
3:23 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Harass-phone, text, other. Family member harassing another family member. Handled.
7:06 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 112 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Checking on a 911 hangup. Handled.
7:29 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 124 E. Pl. Trespass report all. Neighbor won’t leave residence. Handled.
7:34 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:47 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:31 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Theft report from structure. Items taken from hotel room. Report info taken.
10:37 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music in vehicle. Unable to locate.
11:21 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Main St. Emersumnice Brewery. Check on suspicious person. Female yelling outside of business. Handled.