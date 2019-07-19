2:03 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
4:24 a.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Male standing behind school. Unable to locate.
6:18 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 1 St. Bus Barn. Check on suspicious person. Female loitering at business. Handled.
7:05 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Check on suspicious person. Kid walking down the street with no shoes. Handled.
8:55 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
10:18 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card stolen. Report info taken.
10:53 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:05 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:42 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 140 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Ex-wife trying to get into her husband’s house. Report info taken.
11:50 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 90 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female kicking doors and screaming. Handled.
12:26 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Son spitting and throwing water on relative’s house. Cancel.
1:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Trespass report. Family member stalking another family member. Report info taken.
1:23 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Arrest.
1:37 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Small child covered in bruises. Other agency referral.
2:07 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 4 St. Domestic in progress physical. Man and ex-girlfriend fighting at residence. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female being harassed by former employee. Handled.
3:54 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Man being harassed by another man. Handled.
5:58 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 1 Ave. Breaking and entering. People breaking into abandoned home. Handled.
7:09 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile standing in front seat of grey SUV. Unable to locate.
8:26 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Juvenile child abuse. Three juveniles along in toy aisle of store. Handled.
9:34 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 2 Ave. Bison Records Dispensary. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting outside business. Arrest.
10:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Female sexually assaulted at residence. Information.
10:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Trespass in progress. Male will not leave residence. Cancel.
10:26 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Information.
10:50 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Drugs in progress. People smoking marijuana on their balcony. Handled.