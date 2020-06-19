1:03 a.m. – 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:06 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
4:47 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked outside of business. Handled.
7:51 a.m. – 16600 blk. E. 122 St. N. Theft report auto theft. Vehicle taken from residence. Other agency referral.
8:46 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:52 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Check on suspicious person. Red Ford pickup parked in front of business. Unable to locate.
11:53 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
1:42 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Welfare check on 911 hang up. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Yale Cleaners. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:30 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Comfort Inn. Vandal in progress all. Male breaking items at business. Arrest.
8:36 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting outside residence. Handled.
9:13 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Big Buds Natural Releaf. Trespass report all. Male trespassing at business. Handled.
9:19 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Woodstones. Theft in progress-from vehicle. Items taken from vehicle. Arrest.
9:28 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Disturbance loud noise. Fireworks. Handled.
9:45 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s Pizza. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around business. Handled.