2:11 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:15 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Couple in truck in parking lot. Handled.
7:04 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:28 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 107 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Other agency referral.
8:29 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Mail fraud. Handled.
9:19 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. National Steak and Poultry. Welfare check all. 911 hang up at a business. Handled.
10:28 a.m. – 17400 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check all. Male without shoes walking down road. Information.
11:25 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red car occupied by male acting strange near business. Unable to locate.
11:30 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Recover stolen property/vehicle all. Recovery of stolen Chevy Cobalt at a wrecker lot. Handled.
12:02 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check occupied vehicle in business parking lot. Handled.
12:57 p.m. – 300 blk. S. Cedar St. Owasso Community Center. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
3:09 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmer’s Market. Shoplifting report. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
3:33 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members yelling at residence. Handled.
5:28 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 22 St. Heritage Professional Plaza. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:04 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Drugs in progress selling/use. Smel of marijuana in residence. Unable to locate.
7:17 p.m. – 12000 blk. N. 113 D. Ave. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. People arguing behind business. Other agency referral.
7:35 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking through neighborhood. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Female asking for money outside business. Handled.
8:34 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:21 p.m. – 12900 E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:52 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing in parking lot. Handled.
11:21 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:32 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.