5:27 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:56 a.m. – 4600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:45 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
11:06 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:11 a.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:55 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 108 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking around neighborhood. Handled.
11:57 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Theft report. Purse stolen at business. Handled.
12:13 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Disturbance verbal. Female arguing in business parking lot. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 121 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Other agency referral.
1:22 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:55 p.m. – 6700 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:34 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile possibly abused at daycare. Report info taken.
4:40 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Lend Nation. Fraud in progress. Male passing bad check at business. Arrest.
4:45 p.m. – 14800 blk. E. 94 St. N. Theft report. Lost or stolen cellphone. Other agency referral.
5:03 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. AutoZone. Assault report. Male kicked employee after taking items. Handled.
5:06 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Theft report. Parts taken off vehicle. Report info taken.
5:10 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Open door of residence. Handled.
5:54 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress verbal. People arguing outside of residence. Handled.
6:41 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Male refusing to leave residence. Cancel.
7:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Harass threats. Male harassing employee at store. Handled.
7:51 p.m. – 100 blk. E. Broadway St. Disturbance verbal. Two females yelling in street. Handled.
8:00 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in apartment. Handled.
9:04 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family member arguing at residence. Report info taken.
9:06 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. S&B Burgers. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in parking lot. Handled.
11:01 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. People sitting in car in road. Handled.