1:44 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Aldi Food Market. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:55 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. Check on man at business.
2:02 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Main St. Redbud District. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:45 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 76 St. N. 76 St. Professional Plaza. Vandal report. Vandalism at a business. Handled by phone.
11:47 a.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Assault in progress. Officer initiated. Arrest.
12:01 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 105 Pl. N. Fraud all. Bank fraud over the phone. Handled by phone.
12:17 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Unattended children near school. Handled.
12:27 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Fraud in progress. Male and female trying to cash bogus checks. Arrest.
12:50 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver Honda Pilot driving through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
1:03 p.m. – 6800 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Child standing in cab of truck while driving. Unable to locate.
1:30 p.m. – 17300 blk. E. 120 St. N. Fraud all. Attempted money scam by phone. Other agency referral.
3:24 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. B&M Custom Exhaust. Theft report all other. Person let without paying for vehicle service. Unable to locate.
3:28 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Fraud in progress. Attempt cash bogus check in progress. Report info taken.
3:53 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Quik Trip. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:14 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 91 Cir. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
4:15 p.m. – 7100 blk. US 169. Welfare check all. Check on female leaning over vehicle on side road. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic report – violate PO. Violation of protection order by phone. Handled by phone.
5:57 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 84 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Motorcycle racing up and down street. Handled.
7:04 p.m. – 17900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked on side of road. Other agency referral.
9:03 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male watching residence. Unable to locate.
9:03 p.m. – 9900 blk. E. 120 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Information.
9:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Information.
10:07 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing outside residence. Handled.
10:13 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:50 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around backyard. Handled.
11:21 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Collision Specialists. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:26 p.m. – 1500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.