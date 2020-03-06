1:27 a.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville PD. Information.
4:49a.m. – 9700 blk. N. 98 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Woman with no shoes on lying in grass. Unable to locate.
6:21 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:59 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Theft report. Possible theft of dogs at residence. Report info taken.
9:02 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check males collecting money at intersection. Handled.
9:12 a.m. – 12800 bk. E. 69 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male on porch of residence. Cancel.
9:37 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
9:40 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Theft in progress. Unknown person in residence. Handled.
9:55 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School-West. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:27 a.m. – 11700 blk. E. 78 Pl. N. Found property. Drug paraphernalia found. Handled.
10:44 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Yale Cleaners. Check on suspicious person. Intoxicated male in front of business. Handled.
12:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Phone scam. Handled.
12:39 p.m. – 7400 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Vandal report. House egged by neighbor. Report info taken.
1:01 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Goldie’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:26 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Missing person. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:57 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Heard noise in attic. Handled.
3:07 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:55 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 94 St. N. Welfare check. Check on juveniles at residence. Handled.
5:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Ammo found. Handled.
6:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Male harassing female. Handled.
6:34 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male in white SUV in parking lot. Handled.
6:41 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. White female stealing from business. Report info taken.
6:51 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 95 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Bobcat being driven by construction site. Handled.
9:33 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 84 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.