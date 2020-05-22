12:15 a.m. - 14900 blk. E. 108 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on couple at residence. Handled.
2:51 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing outside of business. Handled.
5:49 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music from business. Handled.
7:22 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Owasso Transportation Warehouse. Missing person all except runaway. Male missing from residence. Handled.
11:41 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area of a business. Unable to locate.
11:57 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting at a business. Report info taken.
1:29 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target Stores. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Check on suspicious person. Female near door with items in cart. Unable to locate.
5:40 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club Fuel Station. Check on suspicious person. Sewer truck dumping sewer. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:48 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. White suburban with smoke coming out of windows in parking lot. Report info taken.
7:49 p.m. – 7000 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hangup. Handled.
8:19 p.m. – 1100 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red truck hit stop sign. Arrest.
10:31 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.