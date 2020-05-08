12:19 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
2:32 a.m. – 200 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
5:19 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Loud music coming from business. Handled.
6:58 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Group breaking COVID restriction. Handled.
7:51 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John’s Hospital Owasso. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male causing a disturbance at a hospital. Handled.
10:19 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
10:34 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 112 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up from a residence. Handled.
11:02 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Firehouse Subs. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:07 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. 98 E. Ct. Fraud. Unemployment fraud. Handled by phone.
11:40 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Vandal report all. Window screen cut at a residence. Report info taken.
12:20 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Big Buds Natural Releaf. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gold minivan occupied by person in business parking lot. Handled.
12:38 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:22 p.m. – 15700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Fraud all. Information used to file unemployment. Other agency referral.
3:09 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
6:12 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Smitty’s Garage. Theft in progress-from vehicle. Male rummaging through truck. Handled.
6:29 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Check on suspicious vehicle. Handled.
10:45 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music. Handled.