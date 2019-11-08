12:06 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone ringing doorbells. Unable to locate.
1:56 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Male banging on front door. Unable to locate.
2:22 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Theft in progress. Juveniles breaking into cars. Arrest.
4:44 a.m. – 10300 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Loud noises in garage. Handled.
5:39 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:48 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Assist TCSO with PO service. Unable to locate.
8:43 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Welfare check. Male juvenile walking down the road. Handled.
11:12 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Logan’s. Mutual aid police. Catoosa PD needed Owasso PD to give info to person. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Mail stolen from Fed Ex box. Report info taken.
2:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Andolini’s. Harass phone. Ex-boyfriend harassing people at business. Handled.
3:24 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless. Black car unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
3:33 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:40 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Broken Arrow PD. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 9500 blk. E. 92 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:30 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Arrest.
7:59 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle running for an HR in parking lot. Handled.
8:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildood Apartments. Disturbance verbal. Child screaming in area. Unable to locate.
8:59 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 119 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Someone attempting to get inside residence. Handled.
9:04 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Dividing Bread. Check on suspicious person. Male looking around closed business. Unable to locate.
9:44 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 93 St. N. Welfare check. Checking on female at residence. Handled.