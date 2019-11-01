3:03 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 96 PL. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
6:35 a.m. – 14800 blk. E. 106 St. N. Lake Valley. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:42 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. AMC. Accident injury. Handled.
9:07 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting in residence. Report info taken.
10:53 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing in residence. Handled.
11:27 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing in residence. Handled.
12:22 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Ash St. Accident no injury. Arrest.
12:28 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. Harass phone. Elderly man harassed by his neighbor. Report info taken.
12:37 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 116 St. N. Prairie Village. Welfare check. Check on elderly man who no one has heard from in several days. Handled.
1:08 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Welfare check on man stumbling around by tan car at business. Handled.
1:21 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 121 E. Ct. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
1:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile mal ran up bill in someone else’s name. Handled.
2:02 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Pl. Fraud. Man was victim of identity theft. Handled.
3:12 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 98 St. N. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:03 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for shelter taking woman to get items at residence. Handled.
6:50 p.m. – 8900 blk. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress. Male violating protective order. Arrest.
6:55 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Adult male knocking on doors. Handled.
7:25 p.m. – 1700 blk. N. Elm St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
7:26 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Trespass in progress. Male attempting to get inside residence. Unable to locate.
8:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
9:30 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Erroneous report of male shot at residence. Report info taken.
11:39 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked across the street. Handled.