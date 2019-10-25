7:42 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female making threats to another female. Report info taken.
8:50 a.m. – 300 blk. Bruce Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
2:24 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Man and woman fighting at residence. Handled.
2:25 p.m. – 8700 bl. N. 155 E. Ave. Fraud. Man scammed out of money on the internet. Report info taken.
2:48 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Unable to locate.
3:10 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:14 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Tate Boys. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:49 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Items purchased with fake money. Information.
10:35 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.