1:20 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 100 St. N. Breaking and entering. Unknown male inside residence. Other agency referral.
3:15 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person trying to open window of residence. Unable to locate.
8:38 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
10:20 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid with Rogers County. Cancel.
11:51 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Ace Cornerstone. Shoplifting report. Male and female stealing from business. Report info taken.
12:56 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:03 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Missing person. Elderly man missing from residence. Cancel.
2:37 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Theft report. Trailer stolen from business. Report info taken.
2:58 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Disturbance fight in progress. Kids fighting at business. Handled.
3:01 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Juvenile female at residence screaming at someone in car. Handled.
3:20 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Man in green Jeep messing with mailbox at residence. Unable to locate.
3:35 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 79 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Male screaming at residence. Handled.
3:40 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Woman wanting to report her brother missing. Handled.
4:24 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Two males yelling at residence. Handled.
4:33 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female the victim of identity theft. Handled.
4:39 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Man received counterfeit bill from business. Handled.
5:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
5:47 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 92 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for RCSO. Unable to locate.
6:45 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:05 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Harass threats. Male making threats via phone. Handled.
7:43 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at residence. Handled.
7:47 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 92 Pl. N. Check on suspicious open door. Open garage door of residence. Handled.
8:38 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious vehicle. Possible stolen vehicle in parking lot. Arrest.
8:41 p.m. – 1800 blk. E. 66 Pl. N. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Other agency referral.
9:41 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. 180 Gym. Accident no injury. Cancel.
10:14 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Report info taken.