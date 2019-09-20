12:28 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Welfare check. Check on possible overdose at residence. Handled.
2:31 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 121st Ct. N. Welfare check. Check welfare of intoxicated female. Transport.
2:51 a.m. – 12400 blk. 89th Ct. N. Weapon shots fired. Gunshot heard in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
6:09 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 83rd St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Sound of someone screaming. Unable to locate.
7:36 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116th E. Ave. Harass threats. Ex-employee making threats. Handled.
10:27 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Breaking and entering in progress. Male breaking into residence. Arrest.
10:52 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. 143rd E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. Gave info to Tulsa County fight in the driveway. Other agency referral.
11:10 a.m. – 10 blk. S. Main St. Wadley Ins. Check on suspicious person. Male looking in cars. Unable to locate.
11:20 a.m. – 12100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious person. Female walking in middle of the roadway. Information.
12:39 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Vandal Report. Vandalism of water tower. Report info taken.
2:53 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86th St. N. Owasso High School East Campus. Accident injury. Officer initiate. Report info taken.
3:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Harass threats. Female being threatened by her husband. Report info taken.
4:00 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 90th St. N. Theft report auto theft. Possible stolen car. Information.
4:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud. Female the victim of fraud by a family member. Handled.
4:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Shoplifting. Shoplifting reports from a business. Report info taken.
5:26 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116th N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:13 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106th St. N. Kum & Go. Drugs in progress selling/use. Vehicles exchanging drugs in parking lot. Unable to locate.
9:42 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96th N. Kohls. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
10:30 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Disturbance verbal. Male arguing with repo truck driver. Handled.