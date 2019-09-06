4:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Arrest.
6:37 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:29 a.m. – 17700 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Information.
7:43 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:47 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Fire fuel spill. Handled.
7:56 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Accident no injury. Arrest.
7:59 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Harass phone. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:51 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:24 a.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:56 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:15 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in vehicle. Unable to locate.
1:40 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
1:41 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. U.S. Cellular. Shoplifting report. Merchandise taken from business. Report info taken.
2:01 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Theft report. Stealing utilities. Report info taken.
2:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Child sexual abuse. Report info taken.
2:32 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Domestic in progress physical. Man and woman fighting in vehicle. Unable to locate.
2:43 p.m. – 2600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
3:55 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless. Man in blue car got out and punched a vehicle. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Assault report. Juvenile female jumped by other females at residence. Handled.
4:12 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 8 St. Check on suspicious person. Two males and female picking up package in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
4:15 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Missing person. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:24 p.m. – 1090 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
5:16 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious person. White male looking inside windows at business. Unable to locate.
6:39 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:06 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Bailey. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
8:54 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to leave residence. Unable to locate.
8:55 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Check on suspicious person. White male in blue shirt being violent at business. Unable to locate.
9:46 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person on bike with flashlight. Unable to locate.
10:58 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Breaking and entering. Lights on at vacant residence. Handled.
1:41 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:45 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Female using laptop while driving on highway. Unable to locate.