1:07 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 110 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Four males breaking into vehicle. Unable to locate.
1:55 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 93 St. N. Fire structure. Handled.
2:04 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.
11:12 a.m. – 200 blk S. Main St. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
11:45 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Family fighting at residence. Handled.
11:50 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 119 St. N. Missing person. Child missing from a residence. Handled.
12:54 p.m. – 300 blk. S. Main St. Welfare check. Checked male subject at residence. Handled.
3:19 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Welfare check. Check male at a business. Handled.
3:33 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:14 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Assault in progress. Subject assaulted in residence. Handled.
5:15 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 105 Pl. N. Welfare check. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Traffic reckless. White car driving recklessly. Unable to locate.
6:56 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hibbett Sports. Drugs in progress selling/use. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:13 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. Two men fighting in backyard. Handled.
7:51 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s General Store. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Several people arguing at a business. Handled.
8:21 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Fraud all. Two subjects using card fraudulently. Handled.
8:32 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Accident involving two cars. Report info taken.
9:01 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Trespass report all. Inquiry about trespass order. Handled.
10:23 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Traffic reckless. Orange Challenger and red Mustang racing on roadway. Handled.
11:50 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Unknown subjects attempting to break into vehicle. Unable to locate.