12:01 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Tyann Plaza. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:10 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing outside of residence. Handled.
8:32 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:08 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check all. Check juvenile female at her residence. Handled.
9:14 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Domestic report – violate PO. Subject requested PO. Handled.
9:50 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Fraud all. Fraudulent credit card use. Report info taken.
10:17 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmers Market. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
11:00 a.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report – violate PO. Check with officer to create PO. Handled.
3:17 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit and run injury. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:56 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Black male stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:57 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Two guys arguing in a parking lot. Handled.
5:29 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 123 St. N. Crescent Ridge. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:44 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Unable to locate.
5:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Handled.
8:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main ST. Owasso Police Dept. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Small child physically abused by parents. Report info taken.
10:05 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:52 p.m. – 12220 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.