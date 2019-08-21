12:17 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County on theft report. Handled.
12:24 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. Greens Apartments. Check on suspicious vehicle. White sedan circling neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:23 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Vehicle egged last three days. Handled.
12:43 a.m. – 15100 blk. E. 109 Pl. N. Weapon shots fried. Sound of gun shots in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:50 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male in silver car selling soap. Handled.
4:19 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray Volkswagen carjacking from TPD. Information.
4:57 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 157 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Someone trying door handle on car. Cancel.
6:21 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Quik Trip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:48 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
10:26 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Threats via texts. Handled.
10:59 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen. Elder abuse. Report of abuse. Handled.
12:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.
1:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Employee embezzling from business. Report info taken.
1:20 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Discount Tire. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
1:45 p.m. – 6100 blk. S. Yale Ave. St. Francis. Juvenile child abuse. Report of possible child abuse. Report info taken.
2:55 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Cancel.
3:04 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Theft report. Report of possible attempted break-in at residence. Handled.
4:50 p.m. – 12200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:51 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Theft report. Apartment broken into. Report info taken.
5:55 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Person called posing as police officer requesting banking info. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 3 Ct. Check on suspicious person. Male going door to door without permit. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. AT&T. Disturbance verbal. Female yelling at employees at business. Handled.
8:41 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 74 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Unknown vehicle in neighbor’s driveway. Handled.
9:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:14 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County with runaway juvenile. Handled.