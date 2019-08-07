12:14 a.m. – Murphy USA. Welfare check. Check on female at business. Handled.
12:15 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sex crime. People fornicating in vehicle at residence. Unable to locate.
8:05 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 St. N. Welfare check. Check on resident. Handled.
8:46 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. ACE Cornerstone. Shoplifting report. Male stealing from business. Report info taken.
9:57 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:23 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. White Chevy Malibu driving slowly through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
11:16 a.m. – 15400 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:21 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 91 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Breaking and entering. Noises coming from back of building like someone was breaking in. Handled.
12:30 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Juvenile child abuse. Suspected man beating child at business.
1:50 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 162 E. Ave. Fraud. Female scammed out of money by someone in different state. Other agency referral.
3:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Handled.
3:13 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:29 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Possible child abuse at residence. Report info taken.
3:39 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Attempted vehicle break-in. Handled.
4:01 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 104 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:10 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Disturbance verbal. Female yelling in front of business. Handled.
5:54 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:00 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on baby at residence. Unable to locate.
6:03 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 Ct. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black car abandoned. Handled.
6:28 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Fraud. Lady scammed out of money by another lady. Other agency referral.
7:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female threated male via text. Handled.
8:08 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Harass threats. Juveniles threatening each other at residence. Report info taken.
8:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 90 St. N. Weapon armed subject. Female brandished weapon on street. Report info taken.
8:24 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Disturbance verbal. Females arguing at residences. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two women screaming at residence. Handled.
9:24 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. White Expedition circling neighborhood. Unable to locate.
10:00 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
10:19 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:42 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 141 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. ATV driving on roadway. Unable to locate.