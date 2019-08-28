1:45 a.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
1:53 a.m. – 11500 blk. US 75. Accident injury. Transport.
8:54 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 6 St. Check on suspicious open door. Front door left open. Handled.
1:15 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:53 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Weapon armed subject. Gray Dodge truck occupied by male pointing a gun. Unable to locate.
3:15 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Zaxby’s. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of juveniles fighting near business. Handled.
4:30 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:50 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted another juvenile. Report info taken.
6:34 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:00 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Arrest.
7:38 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Drugs in progress. Smell of strange odor from residence. Unable to locate.
9:18 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Civil standby. Handled.
11:29 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.