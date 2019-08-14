9:43 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Theft report from structure. Theft of items from house. Report info taken.
10:52 a.m. – 7400 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report from structure. Theft of items from residence. Report info taken.
12:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassment by neighbors. Handled.
12:59 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 103 Pl. N. Harass phone. Person sending harassing texts through messages. Report info taken.
1:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Individuals harassing about dog. Handled.
1:44 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Fraud. Fraudulent information given to business. Report info taken.
1:48 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in parking lot. Unable to locate.
2:20 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
2:22 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Check on suspicious person. Male and female panhandling. Handled.
3:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Someone posing as officer trying to get money. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. NobiliTea. Check on suspicious person. Couple having sex in car. Unable to locate.
4:08 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 106 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle following another vehicle. Cancel.
5:07 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Theft report. Stolen license plate. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:26 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. YMCA. Disturbance verbal. Male and female arguing at business. Report info taken.
7:52 p.m. – 7200 blk. SKO. Check on suspicious person. Female running down train tracks. Handled.
9:27 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Fireworks disturbance. Unable to locate.
10:40 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 147 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Two gunshots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
10:50 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa County with male in road. Unable to locate.
11:28 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling and cursing at business. Handled.
11:35 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 109 St. N. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.