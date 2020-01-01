1:20 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male in middle of highway. Unable to locate.
4:04 a.m. – 9500 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Information.
4:58 a.m. – 7000 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. People trespassing on property. Other agency referral.
8:32 a.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
8:48 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn & Suites. Vandal report. Vandalism of hotel room. Handled.
10:23 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Roommates arguing at residence. Handled.
10:55 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 100 St. N. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
11:45 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Theft report. Trailer taken from storage. Report info taken.
11:54 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St .N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:09 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Handled.
1:15 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
1:23 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Silver Lincoln town car with an unrestrained infant in it. Unable to locate.
1:57 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:52 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:54 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone stolen at business. Report info taken.
3:02 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Female walking down highway. Handled.
3:37 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chik-fil-A. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at business. Arrest.
4:16 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen vehicle at wrecker yard. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:02 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
5:10 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Female missing from couple of weeks. Report info taken.
5:15 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:11 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:29 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
6:30 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:04 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Check on suspicious person. Male running from business. Unable to locate.
10:41 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels & Thrills. Sex crime. Overheard male had raped someone. Handled.