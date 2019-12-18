12:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Woman receiving harassing messages on social media. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 9800 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking around in a field. Handled.
9:17 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa County with protective order service. Handled.
11:59 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from school. Handled.
12:20 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chik-fil-A. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at business. Handled.
12:22 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
12:39 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Dogwood St. KFC. Welfare check. Check on elderly male looking confused near business. Handled.
1:28 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Check on suspicious person. Male going through people’s yards. Unable to locate.
3:47 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Check on suspicious person. Check on male walking around business. Unable to locate.
3:58 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:58 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Assault report. Juvenile male assaulted juvenile male. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Arvest Bank. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle at bank. Handled.
10:22 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
11:02 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Disturbance fight in progress. Male being combative at hospital. Handled.
11:05 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.