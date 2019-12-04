7:41 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:15 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Theft report. Theft form vehicle in front of residence overnight. Report info taken.
8:46 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Unable to locate.
9:02 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle overnight. Report info taken.
9:11 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Recover stolen property. Check for stolen vehicles in the area. Unable to locate.
11:05 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Found property. Found razor blade at park. Handled.
11:46 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Missing person. Elderly female missing from business. Handled.
12:26 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 18 St. Theft report. Package stolen off porch. Report info taken.
1:12 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Subjects refusing to leave a location. Cancel.
1:14 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Smith Farm Marketplace. Check on suspicious person. Family panhandling at business. Handled.
1:38 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
2:28 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. Male acting strangely at intersection. Handled.
4:04 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Other agency referral.
5:22 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. Accident hit & run property. Information.
5:46 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 109 St. N. Theft report. Mail stolen out of mailbox. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the neighborhood. Handled.
6:36 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Juvenile child abuse. Children left unattended in black minivan. Unable to locate.
7:50 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 84 St. N. Vandal report. Car keyed at residence. Report info taken.
8:25 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Apartment broken into and items taken. Report info taken.
10:06 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Disturbance fight in progress. Two people fighting in parking lot. Handled.
10:09 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Arrest.