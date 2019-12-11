12:27 a.m. – 7500 bl. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Male in white Chevy passed out at stop light. Handled.
2:05 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two males yelling at each other outside residence. Unable to locate.
2:39 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Possible missing female. Other agency referral.
6:56 a.m. – 8000 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Arrest.
7:15 a.m. – 8000 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:24 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recovered stolen vehicle. Handled.
9:58 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 89 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:07 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:15 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Attempted rape by male at residence. Other agency referral.
10:30 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
10:33 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Fraud. Money scam. Report info taken.
10:50 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
1:12 p.m. – 200 blk. E. Broadway St. Owasso Ram Academy. Theft report. Wallet stolen from school. Report info taken.
1:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank fraud. Report info taken.
3:44 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Juvenile child abuse. Blue car with children not in car seats. Other agency referral.
5:34 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Missing person. Juvenile male missing from school. Handled.
5:40 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:59 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Disturbance verbal. Males causing disturbance at business. Handled.
6:21 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 89 St. N. Welfare check. Check on occupants of residence. Handled.
9:58 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. La Quinta. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for RCSO. Unable to locate.
10:56 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting from business. Arrest.