1:19 a.m. – 6900 blk. N. Lakewood. Verizon. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
3:55 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Drunk public. Person in Honda appears to be passed out. Arrest.
6:34 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:04 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Someone knocking at front door. Unable to locate.
9:03 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 81 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle overnight. Report info taken.
1:50 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Coney I-Lander. Harass stalking. Regarding stalking of male subject at business. Handled.
2:12 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:48 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:17 p.m. – 900 0blk. N. 157 E. Pl. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black GMC truck parked outside residence. Handled.
4:54 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Disturbance verbal. Two females arguing at residence. Handled.
6:24 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Handled.
6:28 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Heavy white woman stealing from store. Arrest.
6:29 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Central Baptist Church. Welfare check. Check and female parking outside a church. Handled.
6:51 p.m. – 11000 bl. N. 147 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male with red hair knocking on door to residence. Unable to locate.
7:25 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Check on male behind school. Handled.
8:05 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:21 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Harass stalking. Male stalking female at residence. Report info taken.