12:40 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noise complaint at a residence. Handled.
12:43 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
4:46 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
8:07 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 90 St. N. Drugs found. Needles on the sidewalk. Handled.
8:15 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum and Go. White male acting wild at a business. Handled.
8:45 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:32 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 80 St. N. Breaking and entering-in progress. Male trying to break into a residence. Handled.
10:52 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
11:05 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Hanlded.
11:59 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
2:06 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Recover stolen property/vehicle all. Recover a stolen vehicle from a wrecker company. Handled.
8:48 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 90 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hang up. Handled.
9:03 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Grey small car with couple making out in it. Unable to locate.
9:54 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:22 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Drugs in progress selling/use. Neighbors smoking weed. Handled by phone.
11:33 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Check on suspicious person. Female screaming outside of residence. Unable to locate.