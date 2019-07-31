5:20 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 119 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male waling down roadway. Handled.
8:15 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Harass threats. Male brandished firearm to business employee earlier today. Report info taken.
9:49 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 120 St. N. Theft report. Jewelry stolen from residence. Report info taken.
10:07 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Check male walking on the side of the road. Handled.
10:37 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe. Elder abuse. Report of verbal abuse of elderly resident at nursing home. Handled.
11:56 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Welfare check. Check on elderly male in front of business. Handled.
2:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Stolen credit card. Other agency referral.
3:04 p.m. – 20 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Historical Museum. Welfare check. Male in alley behind business. Transport.
3:28 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Disturbance verbal. Two females arguing at residence. Handled.
4:04 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. TFCU. Fraud. Person trying to cash bad check. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Office Depot. Check on suspicious person. Female asking from money in front of business. Handled.
4:44 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Sonic. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:01 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress verbal. Male and female refusing to leave residence. Handled.
5:09 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:37 p.m. – 6900 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:45 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Harass threats. Neighbors harassing each other. Handled.
7:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
9:37 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male asking for phone at residence. Handled.
10:12 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting report. Female shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
10:15 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Big Lots. Check on suspicious person. Subjects loading motorcycle by business. Handled.
10:39 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.