4:31 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Male going through trash at business. Handled.
7:32 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. No haul.
9:14 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Theft report. Tailgate stolen off truck. Report info taken.
9:47 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Theft in progress. Male stealing water. Report info taken.
2:47 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on resident. Handled.
2:54 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of automobile. Handled.
3:27 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 Ct. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 105 St. N. Theft report. Mail stolen from mailbox. Information.
5:35 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Mutual aid police. Assist OHP. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 93 St. N. Trespass report. Trespassing at residence. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on family at residence. Handled.
8:29 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:39 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Harass phone. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in parking lot. Handled.
8:52 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 156 E. Pl. Mutual aid police. Rogers County mutual aid to check for domestic suspect. Handled.
8:55 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 20 St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
9:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Owasso Market. Accident no injury. Information.
9:12 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
9:42 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Breaking and entering. Breaking in at residence. Handled.