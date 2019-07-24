2:25 a.m. – 8000 blk. US 75. Accident injury. Transport.
3:20 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Male lying on side of roadway. Unable to locate.
6:04 a.m. – 1600 blk. N. Ash. St. Check on suspicious person. Male on bicycle with possible stolen merchandise. Unable to locate.
8:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
8:25 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 139 E. Ave. Fraud. Fraudulent charges on bank account. Report info taken.
10:16 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Couple arguing at residence. Report info taken.
11:32 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Cato Clothes. Welfare check. Check business with locked doors during business hours. Handled.
11:47 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. License plate stolen from car. Report info taken.
12:02 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Harass threats. Male harassing female. Handled.
12:29 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. SMOKE. Drugs in progress. Silver car occupied by juvenile using drugs. Report info taken.
2:18 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
2:23 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 106 St. N. First United Methodist Church of Owasso. Theft report. Employee did not return trailer to business. Handled.
3:28 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:28 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident injury. Transport.
3:38 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Disturbance verbal. Male and female arguing at business. Unable to locate.
3:55 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Fraud. Fraudulent check. Report info taken.
4:56 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Welfare check. Check on male walking on road. Unable to locate.
7:34 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 112 St. N. Mutual aid police. Assist OHP in recovery of stolen property. Handled.
8:08 p.m. – 8000 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
8:41 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Cedar St. Owasso Fire Dept. #2. Accident injury. No haul.
8:44 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 123 St. N. Vandal report. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:03 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
10:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.