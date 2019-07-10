2:04 a.m. – 13000 blk. E. 112 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in house. Arrest.
9:01 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 116 St. N. Welfare check. Check on two juveniles. Handled.
11:14 a.m. – 9500 blk. US 169. Check on male under bridge. Handled.
12:02 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 105 E. Ct. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:00 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Check on child at business. Unable to locate.
1:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraudulent bills. Report info taken.
4:01 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Report of possible physical domestic. Handled.
4:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting report. Female shoplifted at business earlier today. Report info taken.
5:40 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 161 E. Ave. Park Place. Mutual aid police. Check for missing person for Collinsville PD. Handled.
5:43 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:50 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Disturbance verbal. Several people arguing at residence. Handled.
6:17 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Assault in progress. Female assaulted another female at business. Handled.
6:36 p.m. – 7600 blk. S. Atlanta St. Fishbonz. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Trash can taken from residence. Handled.
7:24 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Weapon armed subject. Males shooting a bow-and-arrow toward roadway. Other agency referral.
8:10 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Vandal report. Report info taken.
9:32 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Fireworks disturbance. Unable to locate.
11:23 p.m. – 2300 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing outside residence. Handled.
11:40 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.