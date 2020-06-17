12:56 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music and people talking outside. Handled.
12:56 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Male at business after hours. Handled.
1:35 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. 98 E. Ct. Welfare check all. Check on a child at a residence. Handled.
1:36 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 11 St. Check on suspicious person. Two males with baseball bat walking down street.
2:32 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Unable to locate.
3:32 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Welfare check all. Check on a male subject walking in the area. Handled.
3:39 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music playing at residence. Handled.
8:34 a.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
9:34 a.m. – 200 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:38 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 87 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Check on children walking on side of roadway. Handled.
10:15 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Children not in car seat. Unable to locate.
10:50 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 5 St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:57 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Fraudulent bank activity. Handled.
11:59 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 140 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on female at business. Unable to locate.
12:40 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Unable to locate.
2:57 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Omni Medical Group. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
3:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Checking account fraud. Handled.
3:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:37 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Kirk Chiropractic. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
5:40 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 open line. Report info taken.
5:43 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Welfare check all. Check on male at business. Handled.
6:31 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Unemployment fraud. Report info taken.
9:07 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
9:14 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:44 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Brentwood Apts. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:05 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St N. Barnes Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Unknown subjects at closed school. Handled.