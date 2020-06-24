3:48 a.m. - 15200 blk. E. 90 Ct. N. Preston Lake Pool House. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
6:22 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:34 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Missing person all except runaway. Family reporting missing male. Report info taken.
7:35 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Check on male in front of school. Handled.
9:59 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Theft report from structure. Items stolen from inside residence. Handled.
10:00 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Hibdon Tires Plus. Vandal report all. Vandalism of vehicles at business. Report info taken.
10:06 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Locke Supply Company. Vandal report all. Vandalism of vehicle at business. Report info taken.
10:29 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Vandal report all. Caller wants report of vandalism from last night. Handled by phone.
10:45 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
11:18 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 967 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:37 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Running and jumping in an apartment. Handled.
2:07 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Sycamore Square. Theft report from structure. Rx missing from residence. Report info taken.
3:24 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Elm St. Vandal report all. Someone poured oil on her yard. Report info taken.
4:35 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Theft report form structure. Chairs missing from a business. Report info taken.
4:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Found debit card. Report info taken.
6:01 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:05 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female stealing from a business. Report info taken.
6:17 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:36 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
7:42 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:53 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Autozone. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:49 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male on bridge. Unable to locate.