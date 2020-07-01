12:11 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:13 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Disturbance loud noise. Neighbors being loud. Unable to locate.
1:18 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:31 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:25 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Big Buds Natural Releaf. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:11 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
8:06 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
9:41 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report from structure. Theft of items in mail room at business. Report info taken.
9:53 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
10:31 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Vandal report all. Vandalism of vehicles in front of residence. Report info taken.
10:46 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Main St. Medicap Pharmacy. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
11:07 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar Store. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Handled.
11:08 a.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:18 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report-attempt only. Theft attempt from residence. Report info taken.
12:18 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. 139 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on male at residence. Handled.
1:13 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Drunk public drinking/intox. White female acting weird at a business. Handled.
1:52 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
1:58 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Accident injury. Handled.
2:34 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting from local store. Unable to locate.
3:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Unemployment fraud. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Robertson Tire. Trespass in progress all. White male at a business. Unable to locate.
4:03 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:53 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Motorcycle driving recklessly. Unable to locate.
7:55 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Dark colored Honda unable to maintain lane of travel. Handled.
9:05 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Check on suspicious person. White female in pink shirt trying to get into cars. Unable to locate.
9:30 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Smitty’s Garage. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
10:22 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 113 St. N. Falls at Garrett Creek. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark colored older Impala driving slowly through neighborhood. Unable to locate.