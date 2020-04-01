1:58 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Unknown person in back yard at a residence. Handled.
3:09 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:13 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Taco Bell. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:42 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmers Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:51 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:59 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Tan pickup loitering in business parking lot. Handled.
4:04 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Beaumont St. Weapon shots fired. Three shots heard in the area. Handled.
4:11 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. The District Bar and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:31 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Ash St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:15 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Theft report auto theft. Vehicle stolen overnight. Report info taken.
9:09 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s General Store. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Theft report all other. Trailer stolen from a business. Report info taken.
10:23 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Theft report all other. Stolen items from business. Report info taken.
11:04 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 3 Ave. Vandal report all. Vandalism of vehicle in front of residence. Report info taken.
11:25 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 121 E. Ct. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
12:37 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Theft report all other. Report info taken.
1:25 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas Bailey Ranch. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noises from neighbors. Handled.
2:37 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting at a residence. Handled.
5:20 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic report physical. Physical domestic with pushing outside apartments. Handled.
5:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Wallet stolen at a business. Report info taken.
6:04 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
6:22 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Grey Malibu soliciting in neighborhood. Handled.
10:02 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Information.
10:24 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic report – violate PO. Violation of protective order. Handled.
10:33 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. GNC Live Well. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:43 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.