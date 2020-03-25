12:27 a.m. – 9600 blk N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle with upset female inside. Handled.
1:01 a.m. – 8100 blk N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Check on suspicious person. People in business. Handled.
8:43 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Beaumont St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Occupied Nissan pickup in front of residence. Handled.
9:30 a.m. – 5700 blk. E. Hwy 20 Expy. Accident injury. No haul.
10:20 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraud at a business. Handled.
12:44 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Domestic in progress. Family members fighting at residence. Arrest.
1:48 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male drinking in maroon truck. Handled.
1:55 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Fire. Handled.
2:20 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Recovered stolen property/vehicle. Handled.
3:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Questions about domestic violence. Handled by phone.
3:04 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Ash St. Essentially Kids. Check on suspicious person. Male on roof of apartments. Unable to locate.
4:01 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John’s Hospital. Drugs found. Drugs found at a business. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check juvenile male at a residence. Unable to locate.
4:24 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 95 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Accident no injury. Information.
5:35 p.m. – 7700 blk N. 123 E. Ave. Fraud. Money stolen from checking account. Report info taken.
6:25 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Information.
8:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:46 p.m. – 10100 blk. 91 Cir N. Domestic in progress. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
9:01 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:14 p.m. – 8600 blk N. 91 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:43 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:35 p.m. – 10600 blk N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills, Inc. Check on suspicious person. Female walking in roadway. Handled.
11:21 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 104 St. N. The Cottages at Mingo Crossing. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.