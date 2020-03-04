12:05 a.m. – 1000 blk. E. 95 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:05 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Check on suspicious vehicle. Abandoned vehicle left at business. Handled.
1:20 a.m. – 2000 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:25 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:44 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Female standing outside business. Arrest.
7:13 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:44 a.m. – 9600 bk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
2:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Violation of protective order by husband. Handled.
2:52 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 78 St. N. Mutual aid police. Helping US Marshals with warrant service. Handled.
3:51 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 3 Ct. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red truck driving slowly through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
4:10 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:11 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:43 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at business. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:31 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 94 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Check kids at residence. Handled.
5:33 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
5:33 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:49 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Fire Dept. Check on suspicious person. White male asking for help. Handled.
6:23 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Chelsea Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. 10-year-old juvenile on a motorcycle. Unable to locate.
9:13 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 84 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Black male knocking on door. Handled.
10:59 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male standing in the roadway. Unable to locate.