3:40 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:55 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:57 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Trespass in progress. People refusing to leave hotel. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
2:12 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:15 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Coffee Creek. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strangely in neighborhood. Handled.
3:23 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting report. Female shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
4:13 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Cyberstalking. Handled.
5:24 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Child in car outside of car seat. Handled.
6:01 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:58 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 101 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:14 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting outside residence. Handled.
8:35 p.m. – 16100 blk. E. 109 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Mutual aid for RCSO with shooting. Report info taken.
9:14 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Smitty’s Garage. Drunk public. Intoxicated male at business. Arrest.
9:40 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 111 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in the shadows near residence. Unable to locate.
11:22 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. The Parks at Coffee Creek. Harass phone. Neighbor harassing him. Handled.
11:42 p.m. – 9500 blk. E. 121 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.