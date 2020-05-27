2:31 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:36 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Check on suspicious vehicle. Unknown colored vehicle in the ditch. Information.
11:25 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Vandal report all. Vandalism of vehicle overnight in front of residence. Handled.
11:42 a.m. – 9800 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Fraud all. Identity theft. Handled by phone.
2:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Domestic in progress physical. Couple arguing in vehicle. Unable to locate.
4:05 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
4:15 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Theft in progress-structure. Theft of items in residence. Handled.
4:36 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 Ct. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on children walking in street. Unable to locate.
6:19 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Sprint. Welfare check all. Check on female at business. Handled.
6:28 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 108 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Handled.
7:22 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Atlanta Apartments. Welfare check all. Checking on a 911 hangup. Handled.
9:13 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 16 St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:26 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 8 St. Check on suspicious person. Three juveniles dressed in black looking in cars. Unable to locate.
10:59 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Brown Chevy Cavalier and silver Ford Focus in roadrage. Report info taken.
11:17 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Traffic speeding/other moving. Grey Nissan SUV speeding through neighborhood. Handled.
11:22 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.