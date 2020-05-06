12:45 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Office Depot. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:09 a.m. – 1200 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Handled.
4:47 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Silver truck road rage incident. Unable to locate.
7:14 a.m. – 11700 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Vandal report. Vehicle damage at residence. Handled.
10:44 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Vandal report. Vandalism of house. Handled.
11:56 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Accident injury. Report info taken.
11:56 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. White male yelling at a business. Arrest.
12:52 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwood’s. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Possible drunk driver swerving on roadway. Unable to locate.
1:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 105 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang up. Handled.
1:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime abuse/lewd molestation. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
3:45 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Theft report from structure. Item stolen from front yard. Report info taken.
7:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Money scam. Handled.
7:37 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black sedan unoccupied running in front of residence. Handled.
7:40 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Grey Honda with several children not in seatbelts and vehicle unable to maintain lane. Other agency referral.
8:35 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Handled.
9:32 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Anchor Paint. Weapon armed subject. Black walking with a knife. Handled.
10:19 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Buffalo Wild Wings. Traffic pursuit. Report info taken.
11:16 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Domestic in progress-verbal. Comfort Inn. Couple arguing at a business. Unable to locate.