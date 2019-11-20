8:36 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
8:48 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Welfare check. Check on child in car. Cancel.
8:56 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 140 E. Ave. Traffic reckless. School bus driving erratically. Handled.
10:10 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Theft report. Embezzlement from business. Report info taken.
10:57 a.m. – 1000 blk. E. 92 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Unable to locate.
12:49 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Information.
12:56 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassing phone calls. Report info taken.
3:15 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Reasor’s. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Family members fought at residence. Report info taken.
4:38 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious person. Check on suspicious person. Male being loud and yelling at park. Unable to locate.
5:42 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
5:50 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John. Mutual aid police. Assist. Hospital security with violent patient. Handled.
7:15 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 2 St. Domestic report physical. Male assaulted by wife with knife. Report info taken.
7:55 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Four gunshots heard in the area. Handled.
9:31 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 126 Sat. N. Check on suspicious person. Man shining flashlight at passing cars. Other agency referral.
10:15 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Two gunshots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
10:54 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bricktown Brewery. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in parking lot at business. Handled.