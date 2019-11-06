2:07 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Welfare check. Male stumbling walking down street. Handled.
7:07 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:10 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
10:31 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Tulsa County. Unable to locate.
11:23 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for RCSO. Handled.
11:41 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:33 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
12:54 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
4:43 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Check on suspicious person. Black motorcycle with child riding on gas tank. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:09 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Elm St. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile unattended near the street. Handled.
5:15 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious vehicle. Beige Ford possibly impersonating a police officer. Handled.
5:54 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Greenhouse Pediatric. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strangely in front of business. Handled.
5:54 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
5:57 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
5:59 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. El Rio Vista. Accident injury. Transport.
6:08 p.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Fire automobile. Handled.
6:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Male reporting credit theft. Report info taken.
8:21 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 140 AE. Ave. Domestic report. Female violating protective order. Report info taken.
9:49 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:28 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Theft in progress. Attempted break-in of vehicle at residence. Other agency referral.
10:57 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Elm St. Theft report. Items taken from residence earlier in the day. Report info taken.