3:07 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Unknown person ringing doorbell. Unable to locate.
7:54 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man screaming on streets and knocking on doors. Other agency referral.
8:05 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Beaumont St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around neighborhood with shovel. Unable to locate.
8:23 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:35 a.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Handled.
10:28 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Theft in progress. Subject heard someone in residence. Handled.
12:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:11 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:35 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Theft report. Trailer stolen from residence. Report info taken.
6:37 p.m. – 11700 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:54 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:19 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man looking in window. Unable to locate.
8:47 p.m. – 15600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious hazard. Vehicle with sparking chain behind it. Unable to locate.
9:43 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male yelling at people outside business. Handled.