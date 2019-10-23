12:10 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:21 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Woman wearing backpack walking down highway. Arrest.
1:52 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 69 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
2:58 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Juvenile at business. Unable to locate.
4:49 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Theft report. Advised had been repossessed. Information.
5:23 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Yale Ave. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
6:18 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
10:45 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Traffic reckless. Brown SUV running stop signs. Unable to locate.
10:54 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:44 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank account fraud. Handled.
12:18 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:03 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 124 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
1:53 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Wrong way driver. Information.
2:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:27 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:35 p.m. – 7400 blk. Maple Lead Dr. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
2:37 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 147 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray Toyota driving through neighborhood taking pictures of houses. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:00 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Check on suspicious person. Female lying in grass. Unable to locate.
3:33 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:51 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist. Juvenile child abuse. Child appearing to be unattended in parking lot. Handled.
5:36 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Maroon Toyota occupied by elderly female who is possibly lost. Handled.
5:58 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:24 p.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Weapon shots fired. Red semi possibly shooting at brown Jetta. Handled.
6:29 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 106 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:31 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Shoplifting report. Person walking out of business without paying for merchandise. Report info taken.
6:55 p.m. – 4600 blk. S. Everington. Trespass report. Three teenagers at church. Other agency referral.
7:03 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 1 Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Unable to locate.
7:48 p.m. – 11700 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Missing person. Adult male missing for two hours. Handled.
8:03 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 103 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
8:14 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:00 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. First Assembly of God. Check on suspicious person. Female set carseat on fire in church. Report info taken.
9:32 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Greens Apartments. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
9:41 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:08 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male with truck acting strangely in parking lot. Handled.
10:11 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 174 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots fired in neighborhood. Report info taken.