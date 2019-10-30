12:10 a.m. – 10700 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:17 a.m. – 7500 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:23 a.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Breaking and entering in progress. Possible prowler at residence. Handled.
8:12 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Maroon truck driving the wrong way on the highway. Unable to locate.
8:10 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Impala with a sex offender inside at school. Unable to locate.
9:26 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:56 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
10:24 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Welfare check. Male has no feeling in left arm. Handled.
11:07 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 139 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
12:01 p.m. – 3100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Fire mutual aid. Transport.
12:03 p.m. – 2900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Information.
12:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Other agency referral.
12:31 p.m. – 6700 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Tan SUV abandoned in the street. Handled.
12:31 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Baskin-Robbins. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
12:38 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Tyann Plaza. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:29 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 76 E. Pl. Fire fuel spill. Handled.
2:14 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 116 St. N. Cornerstone Ace Hardware. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Arrest.
2:20 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice Christian School. Welfare check. Female walking in the rain. Handled.
3:22 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassing text message. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
4:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Handled.
4:10 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple argued at residence. Handled.
5:09 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. PetSmart. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:32 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
5:34 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:56 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso Church of Christ. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:09 p.m. – N/A. Sex crime. Questions about sexually active teens. Handled.
6:14 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
6:15 p.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
6:32 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Grey van traveling neighborhood. Handled.
6:46 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. U.S. Cellular. Harass threats. Someone making threats to business. Report info taken.
7:10 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Subjects shoplifting from business. Arrest.
8:21 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious vehicle. Elderly male in black car on curb. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
9:30 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Possible breaking into home. Unable to locate.