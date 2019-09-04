12:11 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
12:37 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
1:37 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Theft in progress. Items taken from vehicle at residence. Handled.
1:42 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
6:07 a.m. – 13200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Maroon Buick with people maybe breaking into vehicles. Handled.
7:39 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hi-View Mini Mart. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:54 a.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Discount Tire. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:03 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Cancel.
12:06 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County on traffic stop. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:57 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:00 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. McAlister’s. Disturbance fight in progress. Juveniles fighting behind business. Report info taken.
3:27 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:24 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Welfare check. Check on female walking down street. Handled.
4:42 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Shoplifting report. Male stealing from business. Arrest.
4:47 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Check on female walking on highway. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Goldie’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:14 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Traffic reckless. People hanging out of vehicle while driving. Handled.
5:27 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
6:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. Check on female in vehicle. Unable to locate.
6:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:28 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
6:39 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two males arguing. Handled.
8:25 p.m. – 8100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female by roadway. Other agency referral.
9:07 p.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
9:28 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
11:27 p.m. – 6800 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.