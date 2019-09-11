12:00 a.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ct. Domestic report verbal. Couple outside yelling in front of residence. Handled.
2:30 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 Cir. N. Check on suspicious person. Two males in front of residence lying on the ground. Handled.
3:36 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:43 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
5:55 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Male in dark clothes walking on road. Handled.
7:21 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Elm St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
10:21 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for TPD. Information.
10:30 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Welfare check. Check on child at residence. Handled.
11:27 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Juvenile child abuse. Silver car with small children inside. Unable to locate.
12:23 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Theft report. Someone trying to break into apartment. Handled.
1:40 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Theft report. Purse stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Shoplifting in progress. Black male stealing from business. Report info taken.
1:56 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Charlie’s Chicken. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:19 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Disturbance unknown. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:30 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:26 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Theft in progress. Husband took her car. Other agency referral.
4:39 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
4:50 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Check on suspicious person. Man panhandling. Unable to locate.
6:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items missing from residence. Handled.
6:59 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. McAlister’s. Drugs in progress. Female passed out in front of business. Handled.
8:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
8:04 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Unknown male causing disturbance at residence. Handled.
8:15 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person at residence that should not be there. Handled.
8:42 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 92 St. N. Domestic in progress. Violation of protection order. Handled.
10:02 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:23 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 97 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
11:40 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Family members fought at residence. Handled.