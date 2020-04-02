5:28 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Trespass in progress all. Black male subject trespassing at a residence. Handled.
7:00 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:18 a.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:11 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Theft report auto theft. Vehicle taken from lot. Report info taken.
11:48 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Gun taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:51 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic report verbal. Couple argued at residence. Handled.
1:28 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Theft report all other. Mail was stolen from a residence. Handled.
1:37 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Atlanta Apartments. Harass threats. Male harassing female at a residence. Handled.
3:19 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled by phone.
4:02 p.m. – 200 blk. N. Atlanta St. Animal control other. Three dogs running loose. Handled.
7:34 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Domestic in progress – verbal. Verbal domestic male arguing with female at Quality Inn. Handled.
8:02 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Female sexually assaulted. Report info taken.
8:17 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Weapon shots fired. Three gunshots heard. Unable to locate.
8:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Older white male running through parking lot crying. Unable to locate.
8:48 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on juvenile female. Handled by phone.
9:24 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Unable to locate.
9:32 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 100 St. N. Fraud all. Female paid for item never received. Handled by phone.
9:42 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in parking lot. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.