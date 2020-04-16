1:52 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Greens Apartments. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music coming from residence. Handled.
8:19 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:43 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 88 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Vehicle broken into and items taken. Report info taken.
11:17 a.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
12:20 p.m. – 9900 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:02 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Elm Creek Mini Storage. Theft report all other. Theft report at business. Report info taken.
1:49 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
1:56 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Pawn. Theft report all other. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
6:56 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. AutoZone. Accident hit and run property. Handled by phone.
7:44 p.m. – 10400 blk. E. 116 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Check on family member. Handled.
7:56 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Disturbance loud noice. Loud music coming from business. Unable to locate.
8:31 p.m.- 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Several vehicles behind building. Unable to locate.
8:33 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Trespass in progress. Female trespassing at residence. Handled.
11:17 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Neighbors being loud. Handled.